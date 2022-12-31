iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,803,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

DVY opened at $120.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.90. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

