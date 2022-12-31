iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 586.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5,708.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 75,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS opened at $91.31 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $108.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.99.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.