iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,827 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $20,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $94.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.11. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $117.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

