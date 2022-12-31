iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,572.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,963,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,567,000 after acquiring an additional 795,673 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $60,022,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,937,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.86. The company had a trading volume of 461,653 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.12. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

