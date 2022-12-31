iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Bought by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 384,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,743 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises 1.1% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $13,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $214,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

LRGF stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $47.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.46.

