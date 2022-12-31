Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Short Interest Up 97.7% in December

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 97.7% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itiquira Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITQ. UBS Group AG increased its position in Itiquira Acquisition by 3,555.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Itiquira Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITQ remained flat at $10.09 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,798. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. Itiquira Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

Itiquira Acquisition Company Profile

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies operating in the healthcare, education, consumer, and technology sectors primarily in Brazil.

