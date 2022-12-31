James Latham (LON:LTHM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,251.95

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,251.95 ($15.11) and traded as low as GBX 1,208 ($14.58). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,250 ($15.09), with a volume of 0 shares.

James Latham Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,245.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,251.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £249.39 million and a P/E ratio of 657.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.29.

James Latham Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

James Latham Company Profile

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

