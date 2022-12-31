Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,564,200 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the November 30th total of 2,969,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,510.9 days.
Japan Post Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JPHLF remained flat at $7.65 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92. Japan Post has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $8.40.
Japan Post Company Profile
