JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Down 67.4% in December

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,198,000 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the November 30th total of 3,674,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,980.0 days.
JD Health International Stock Performance
Shares of JD Health International stock remained flat at $9.59 on Friday. JD Health International has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80.
JD Health International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JD Health International (JDHIF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for JD Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.