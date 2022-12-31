JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Down 67.4% in December

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,198,000 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the November 30th total of 3,674,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,980.0 days.

JD Health International Stock Performance

Shares of JD Health International stock remained flat at $9.59 on Friday. JD Health International has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80.

Get JD Health International alerts:

JD Health International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.

Receive News & Ratings for JD Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.