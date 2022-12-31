Jet Protocol (JET) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $60,913.38

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $29.27 million and approximately $60,913.38 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00013085 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00036351 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005816 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00227564 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01591871 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $66,704.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

