Jet Protocol One Day Volume Hits $33,731.38 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.55 million and $33,731.38 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00013466 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00036322 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006006 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018391 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00227045 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01591871 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $66,704.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

