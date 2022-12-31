John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.55

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and traded as low as $32.10. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $32.96, with a volume of 74,204 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
