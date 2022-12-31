John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.55

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and traded as low as $32.10. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $32.96, with a volume of 74,204 shares changing hands.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

