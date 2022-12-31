Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Short Interest Update

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the November 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Kadem Sustainable Impact

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 1,029.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Stock Performance

Shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact stock remained flat at $10.03 on Friday. 6,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,720. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Company Profile

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of electric vehicle, energy storage and distribution, and mobility technologies.

