Kelman Lazarov Inc. Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,645 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 0.4% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 77,267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in FedEx by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 4,529 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FedEx stock opened at $173.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.92.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens cut their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.84.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
