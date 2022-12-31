Kelman Lazarov Inc. Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,688 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $23,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,637,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,008,000 after buying an additional 175,065 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,225,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,815,000 after buying an additional 88,912 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,605,000 after buying an additional 105,907 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,457,000 after buying an additional 95,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,347,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,428,000 after buying an additional 39,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $28.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

