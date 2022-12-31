Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in American Express by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 7,478 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in American Express by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 62,327 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AXP opened at $147.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.11. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

