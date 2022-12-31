Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 785 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 66,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 35,013 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 375,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $80.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.77.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

