Kelman Lazarov Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.49 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.46.

