KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 107 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.89. 1,825,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,104. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.25.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

