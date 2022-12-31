KG&L Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Stryker by 5.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 13.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 117.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SYK traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,465. The company has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.53 and a 200 day moving average of $216.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

