KG&L Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% during the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 103,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.1% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 136,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 25,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $77.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,991,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.36 and a 200 day moving average of $85.77. The company has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

