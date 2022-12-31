KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.2% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.7% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $365.84. 1,388,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $347.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.04. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,755 shares of company stock valued at $178,180,584 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

