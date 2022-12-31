KG&L Capital Management LLC Invests $271,000 in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 1,067.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,658,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,006,000 after buying an additional 14,317,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609,820 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,896,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,509,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 20,677,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768,971 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on VALE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

Vale Trading Up 0.5 %

VALE traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.97. 16,455,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,645,190. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.33%.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.