KG&L Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 507.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,859. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.36. The firm has a market cap of $144.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.