KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 593 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in RH by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,681,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,616,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,103,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,290,000 after acquiring an additional 88,989 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.19. 622,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,122. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $556.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.09.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.05 million. Equities analysts predict that RH will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total transaction of $2,665,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,298,541.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total value of $2,665,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,298,541.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total transaction of $54,671,522.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,442 shares of company stock valued at $115,276,627 in the last 90 days. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush cut shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.81.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

