KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 26.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,332,000 after buying an additional 752,420 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,665,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,697,000 after buying an additional 580,432 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.64. 1,401,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,274. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 168.28%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

