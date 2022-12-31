KlayUniverse (KUT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.68 Million

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0487 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $1,463.10 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded up 53.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.66 or 0.00462545 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.07 or 0.02926906 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.25 or 0.29598137 BTC.

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.04583689 USD and is up 25.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,412.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

