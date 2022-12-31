Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Short Interest Update

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,500 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the November 30th total of 140,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 64.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Lakeland Industries by 511.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lakeland Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

LAKE stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. 30,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,580. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The company has a market cap of $97.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

