Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW) Short Interest Update

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Landcadia Holdings IV Trading Up 25.0 %

Shares of LCAHW traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,234. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCAHW. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 1,949.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 232,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 221,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

