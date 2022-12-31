Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $510.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $578.93 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.27–$0.18 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lands’ End from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lands’ End to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End Trading Up 9.8 %

NASDAQ:LE traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 532,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,626. The company has a market cap of $250.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.41 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $21.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lands’ End Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Lands’ End by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lands’ End by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lands’ End by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

Further Reading

