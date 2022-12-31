Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Lantronix worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lantronix by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 57,055 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth about $6,871,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 756,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 515,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41,869 shares during the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LTRX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lantronix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantronix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

In related news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $372,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,198 shares in the company, valued at $650,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 9,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $135,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Hoshi Printer sold 75,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $372,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LTRX stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.32. 134,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,269. Lantronix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

