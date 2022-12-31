LCX (LCX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $274,865.26

LCX (LCX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last week, LCX has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. LCX has a market capitalization of $24.65 million and $274,865.26 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LCX token can now be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.78 or 0.00462549 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $491.37 or 0.02960297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,912.98 or 0.29598419 BTC.

LCX Profile

LCX was first traded on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights.

Buying and Selling LCX

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

