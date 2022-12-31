Legend of RPS Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (LRPS)

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. Legend of RPS has a market capitalization of $135.47 million and approximately $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Legend of RPS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Legend of RPS has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Legend of RPS Token Profile

Legend of RPS was first traded on August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Legend of RPS is rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps. The official message board for Legend of RPS is medium.com/@rpsgame.world.

Buying and Selling Legend of RPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

