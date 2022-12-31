Lido DAO (LDO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $786.07 Million

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Lido DAO has a market cap of $786.07 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00005735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00461701 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.83 or 0.02975850 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,892.82 or 0.29544168 BTC.

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,843,245 tokens. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

