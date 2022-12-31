LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.
LightPath Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 48.8% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 669,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.