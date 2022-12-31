LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

LightPath Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 48.8% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 669,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

