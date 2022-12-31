Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Update

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a growth of 121.6% from the November 30th total of 47,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Limbach alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Limbach during the first quarter worth $82,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Limbach by 15.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Limbach during the third quarter worth $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Limbach by 9.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the first quarter valued at $246,000. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Trading Down 6.0 %

LMB traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,206. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $108.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $122.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Limbach in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Limbach Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.