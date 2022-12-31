Lincoln Capital Corp Has $2.64 Million Stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Lincoln Capital Corp lowered its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,847 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF accounts for 1.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp owned 0.38% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,825 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,593,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,379,000 after purchasing an additional 484,029 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,192,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,058,000 after purchasing an additional 353,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,958,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 146,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,213. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45.

