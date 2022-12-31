Lincoln Capital Corp Invests $212,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $238.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,762. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.16%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.