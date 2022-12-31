Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $199.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $260.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.36 and a 200-day moving average of $195.35.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

