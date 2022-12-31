Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Luxfer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on Luxfer from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Luxfer stock opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $373.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 16.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Luxfer by 142.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Luxfer during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Luxfer during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

