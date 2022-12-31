M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of M3-Brigade Acquisition III

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBSC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,753,000. RPO LLC boosted its position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 382,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 301,741 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $788,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Stock Down 0.1 %

M3-Brigade Acquisition III stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. 170,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,934. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. M3-Brigade Acquisition III has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Company Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

