Madison Wealth Partners Inc Acquires 141 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $96.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $114.31.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

