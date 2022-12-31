Madison Wealth Partners Inc Decreases Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 474,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $960,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of STIP opened at $96.96 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $106.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.24 and a 200 day moving average of $98.94.

