Madison Wealth Partners Inc Lowers Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $75.54 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33.

