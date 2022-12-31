Madison Wealth Partners Inc Trims Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lowered its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.85. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $72.46.

