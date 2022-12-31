Maiar DEX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $66,254.21 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $54.62 million and $66,254.21 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001772 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $127,939.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

