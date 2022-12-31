Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 20,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 11,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $22.02. 14,250,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,631,424. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

