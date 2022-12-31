Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,782,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,605,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,979,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 125,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,602,000 after buying an additional 73,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,831,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE WTM traded up $19.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,414.33. 7,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,599. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.40. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $982.60 and a one year high of $1,435.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,359.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1,317.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $8.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 67.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at White Mountains Insurance Group

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,371.84, for a total value of $137,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.