Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $15.13 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,013 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $15,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,557,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,790. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.09. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.