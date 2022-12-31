Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.28. 37,858,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,378,888. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $402.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

